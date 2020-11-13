GWM Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 100.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 33.9% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 234,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

