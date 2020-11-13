GWM Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.