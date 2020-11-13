GWM Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

AKAM opened at $98.23 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

