GWM Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,380,131 shares of company stock valued at $248,238,400 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

