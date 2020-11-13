GWM Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 177.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $10,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

NYSE:HAL opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.