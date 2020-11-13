GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

