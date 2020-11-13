GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 662,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

