GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $68,581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $111,512,000 after acquiring an additional 488,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

