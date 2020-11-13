GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $84.55 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.