GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,353 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 81.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.63. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

