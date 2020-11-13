GWM Advisors LLC Buys 6,515 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:EYLD opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

