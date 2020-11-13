GWM Advisors LLC Buys 6,075 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $1,473,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 56.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.