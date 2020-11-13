GWM Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $152.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of -272.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.