GWM Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after buying an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $89.73 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

