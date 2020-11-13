GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,730,000 after buying an additional 7,504,076 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,839,000 after buying an additional 2,098,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,967,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,217,000 after buying an additional 470,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,724,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,835,000 after buying an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

