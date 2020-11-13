GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,780 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $310.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $1,381,159.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,971,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $389,230.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,601,322.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,947 shares of company stock worth $15,962,932. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.