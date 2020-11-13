GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

