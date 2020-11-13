GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,336,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

