GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.