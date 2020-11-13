GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.