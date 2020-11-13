GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $251,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 142.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169,726 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.