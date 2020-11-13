Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.70 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,659 shares of company stock worth $7,430,836. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

