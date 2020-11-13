Guess’ (NYSE:GES) & Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) and Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Guess’ and Topaz Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ -4.06% -4.08% -0.94% Topaz Resources N/A N/A N/A

66.6% of Guess’ shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Guess’ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guess’ and Topaz Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ 0 2 3 0 2.60 Topaz Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guess’ currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Guess”s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guess’ is more favorable than Topaz Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guess’ and Topaz Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ $2.68 billion 0.31 $95.97 million $1.45 9.03 Topaz Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guess’ has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Guess’ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topaz Resources has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guess’ beats Topaz Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner's distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Topaz Resources Company Profile

Topaz Resources, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc. in April 2010. Topaz Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

