Guardant Health’s (GH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,538.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

