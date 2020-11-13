Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

