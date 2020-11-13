Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.2% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 78.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $193.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

