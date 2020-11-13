Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in RingCentral by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $304.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.79. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.