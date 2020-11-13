Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

