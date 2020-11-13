Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 289,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.05 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

