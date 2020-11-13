Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after acquiring an additional 257,988 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $184.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.