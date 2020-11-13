Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.31. Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 24,080 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests in, explores for, and evaluates resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

