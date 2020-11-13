Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.23. Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

