Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

TSE GEI opened at C$18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.61%.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

