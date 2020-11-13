Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 60 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 60 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.68. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

