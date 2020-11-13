Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 60 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 60 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.68. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L)

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

