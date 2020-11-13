Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

GNTX opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

