GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in GDS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $100.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.20 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

