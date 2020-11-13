GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00. The stock traded as high as C$40.34 and last traded at C$40.13, with a volume of 4993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.51.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 1,000 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.75, for a total value of C$37,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,922 shares in the company, valued at C$1,167,305.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $899.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

