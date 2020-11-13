Garmin (GRMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) recently:

11/10/2020 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin reported stellar third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and grew year over year. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor and marine segments drove the top-line growth. Growing demand for advanced wearables, adventure watches and cycling products remained a positive. Solid adoption of Chartplotters contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Sluggish ADS-B products remain overhangs for the aviation segment.”

10/31/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

10/29/2020 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/6/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. The strong performance of fitness and marine segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Advanced wearables, chartplotters, Panoptix sonars and cycling products are gaining traction in the market. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments is aiding business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Garmin stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Garmin by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Garmin by 239.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

