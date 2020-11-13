FY2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Cut by Colliers Secur.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

