FY2020 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Cut by Analyst

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report released on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

SXC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

