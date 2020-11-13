FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Ocugen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.57. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.