FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) stock opened at C$31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.11 and a 12 month high of C$34.50. The company has a market cap of $485.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.28.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

