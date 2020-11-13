FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday.
About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)
New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.
