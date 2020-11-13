FY2020 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Boosted by Piper Sandler

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

