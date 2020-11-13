FY2020 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.