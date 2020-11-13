FY2020 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.