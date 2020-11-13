FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $13.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.