FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

