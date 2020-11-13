fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $20.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. fuboTV shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 117,333 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUBO. Oppenheimer began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

