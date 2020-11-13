Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) stock opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.11. Frontera Energy Co. has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$203.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.9500001 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

