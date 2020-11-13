frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $23,645,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

