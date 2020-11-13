First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.47.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,339,734. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $15,235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

